Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 50% – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was down 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 281,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 311,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
