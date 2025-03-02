Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 365 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,050,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 300,149 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $774.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

