Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of Itron Q1 Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Itron in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $124.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $64,615,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,534,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,619,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 611.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 243,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.