Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Comcast has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,227,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 199,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

