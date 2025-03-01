Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

