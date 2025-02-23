Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 646 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004,266.24. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $211.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $218.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

