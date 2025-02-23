Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

