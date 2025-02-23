Allworth Financial LP Invests $183,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,330.38. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.28.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

