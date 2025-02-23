Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

