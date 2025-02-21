Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

