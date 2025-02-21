Total Investment Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.14 and its 200-day moving average is $311.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

