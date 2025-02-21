DDD Partners LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

