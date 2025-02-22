Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $176.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.88.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

