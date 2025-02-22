Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $39,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $334.48 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.34 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.86. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.