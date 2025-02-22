Principal Securities Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

