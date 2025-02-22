SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1,521.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

