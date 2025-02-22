Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 367.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,285.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,285.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

