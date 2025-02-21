Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.