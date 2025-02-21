J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $303,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

