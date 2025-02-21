36,261 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intapp by 11,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intapp by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intapp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $1,359,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,149.34. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,738,686. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.16 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

