Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Allegion stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.32. Allegion has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Allegion by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

