Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

