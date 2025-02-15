Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRSP Q3 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

