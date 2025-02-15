Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.