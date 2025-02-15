Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,308,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,750,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,743,000 after buying an additional 1,436,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $27,778,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,367,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,849,000 after buying an additional 357,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 277,355 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

