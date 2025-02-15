Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.17. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

