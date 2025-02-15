National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,354.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 79,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 189,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

