Entropy Technologies LP Invests $159,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,059,000 after acquiring an additional 718,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,571,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,099,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 207,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

