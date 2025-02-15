CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

