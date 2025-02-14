YANKCOM Partnership Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

