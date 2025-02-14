Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 1,239 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $47,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KBR by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

