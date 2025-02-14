Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,145,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,188,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN opened at $461.05 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.