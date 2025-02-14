BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 716,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $410,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total transaction of $10,320,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,769 shares in the company, valued at $25,888,979.95. This trade represents a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total transaction of $14,194,198.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,070 shares of company stock worth $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $728.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $729.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

