Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $528.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

