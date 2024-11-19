Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

NYSE COF traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $181.73. The company had a trading volume of 625,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.68. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

