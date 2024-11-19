CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 202,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
CaliberCos Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of CaliberCos stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,819. CaliberCos has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CaliberCos
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.