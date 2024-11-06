Rudolph Estrada Sells 469 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 410,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,655. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

