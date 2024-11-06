Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.52 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Lista DAO has a market cap of $71.52 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,654.02 or 0.99438203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,944.27 or 0.98466814 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,654,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,835,561.1737152 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34659453 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $14,588,983.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.