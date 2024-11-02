Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $502.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

