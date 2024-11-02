Hedera 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.72 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $27.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00034831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,375.63839 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04572628 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $40,494,091.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

