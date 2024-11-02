Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $81.09 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00035732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

