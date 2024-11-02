Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and $25.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,030,816,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,292,933 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.