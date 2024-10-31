Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,350. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $3,338,593 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

