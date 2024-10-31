VerusCoin (VRSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,056.32

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00005108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $286.75 million and approximately $22,056.32 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,667,265 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,660,968.6323839. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.6196769 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $48,959.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

