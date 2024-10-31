Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $559,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.07 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

