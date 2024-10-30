Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

