Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 481,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 404,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

