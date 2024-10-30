Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

