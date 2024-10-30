Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $27.58.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEG
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leggett & Platt
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Believe Cassava Sciences Now Has 300% Upside From Here
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These Are The Top Health Stocks to Own for Buy-and-Hold Investing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.