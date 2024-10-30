Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director John J. Fawcett Buys 1,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 425,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,349. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 438,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

